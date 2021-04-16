Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexually assaulting fellow soldier, other women now faces more charges

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- A private first class already facing a court martial over multiple accusations of the sexual assault of women, one of those involving a fellow soldier who was found dead on New Year's Eve, now faces even more charges of sexual assault and abusive sexual conduct, officials at Fort Bliss disclosed Friday evening.

In a statement, officials said Pfc. Christian Alvarado was arraigned before a military judge Thursday on the latest charges, which stemmed from new evidence uncovered by the Army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Court documents indicated the added counts all involved attacks on women in Mesa, Arizona - some dating back to 2018.

Alvarado entered the Army in July 2018 and arrived at Fort Bliss as his first duty station in February 2019, according to Army records.

A court-martial of Alvarado was initiated back in January following several sexual assault allegations that included an attack on Pfc. Asia Graham, 19, who was found unresponsive in her barracks on Dec. 31 of last year.

CID has previously said her death was not the result of foul play; the alleged attack on Graham by Alvarado was reported months prior and was under investigation at the time of her death.

Back in February, Fort Bliss unveiled a plan to fight sexual harassment and sexual assault in the wake of the Graham case.