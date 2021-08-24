Holloman AFB to join Fort Bliss in housing Afghans
ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- According to an internal government report obtained Tuesday by ABC News, the U.S. has added a fifth domestic military base to house Afghanistan refugees.
Thousands of evacuees, including Americans and Afghans, are now flowing through Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., it said.
With that, the Pentagon is moving to stand up another U.S. base to house Afghans for processing in the U.S. -- Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico -- per the report.
The four other facilities currently being used to house refugees include El Paso's Fort Bliss along with Camp McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Lee in Virginia and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
