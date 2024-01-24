Ft. Bliss soldier charged with ‘aggravated femicide’ in death of teen mom

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 23-year-old Ft. Bliss soldier is facing extradition from Juarez after his arrest for "aggravated femicide."

ABC-7 obtained documents filed by Saul Luna Villa's lawyers attempting to convince the court to grant him bail despite the extradition process.

Luna, who is an El Paso native who has been stationed at Fort Bliss for two years, is accused of killing a 19-year-old mother in Juarez last year. The woman has been identified only as A.M.B.V.

The documents state that Luna also has military charges pending against him, but that he remains a servicemember.

Court documents reveal law enforcement in Mexico found the teen's body on April 7, 2023 in Juarez's Anáhuac neighborhood. She had been shot in the head and upper chest, court documents claim. The woman's mother identified her body to police.

The victim's mother gave police information on her daughter's final day. She said the victim spent the afternoon arranging to meet Luna, who she had been dating for four years. A friend of the victim told police the couple argued often and that Luna was jealous and possessive. She added that their arguments often led to Luna pushing the victim around.

Investigators looked at security footage from a house near where the body was found. They saw a black truck pull up, a man in a white T-shirt get out and put a "bundle" on the ground, then drive away. An Uber driver who drove the victim the day of her death told investigators that when she got out of his car she got into a dark truck driven by a man in a white T-shirt. Police say that Cordova Bridge records from the day show that Luna had crossed, despite the prohibition on active duty military members crossing the border. Court documents state that Luna had crossed several times before in an all-terrain black GMC truck.