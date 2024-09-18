Texas granting $2.4 million to El Paso organizations supporting veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott just announced that the City and County of El Paso, as well as several other organizations that help veterans, will receive more than $2.4 million to support ongoing services.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas fund services for 2,100 veterans and their families across 23 Texas counties. This funding for El Paso comes from the commission, the governor's office says.

The organizations listed below are receiving funding.