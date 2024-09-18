Texas granting $2.4 million to El Paso organizations supporting veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott just announced that the City and County of El Paso, as well as several other organizations that help veterans, will receive more than $2.4 million to support ongoing services.
The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas fund services for 2,100 veterans and their families across 23 Texas counties. This funding for El Paso comes from the commission, the governor's office says.
The organizations listed below are receiving funding.
- Adult and Youth United Development Association El Paso:
- a $190,000 grant for financial assistance
- a $495,000 grant for Housing for Texas Heroes
- Child Crisis Center of El Paso: a $197,000 grant for support services
- City of El Paso: a $100,000 grant for transportation programs and services
- El Paso County: a $300,000 grant for veteran treatment court program
- Project Amistad:
- a $300,000 grant for financial assistance
- a $100,000 grant for clinical counseling
- The Salvation Army– El Paso: a $250,000 grant for homeless veteran support
- The Salvation Army– Midland: a $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support
- YWCA El Paso del Norte Region: a $300,000 grant for support services