Ft. Bliss sends 375 soldiers to march in Army’s 250th Birthday Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ft. Bliss sent 375 soldiers to the nation's capital to march in the Army's 250th Birthday parade.
Ft. Bliss used military transportation to send the soldier to Washington, D.C., officials say.
The parade is happening on June 14. That is also President Donald Trump's birthday. In response to recent political unrest, nationwide "No Kings" protests are planned for the same day.
Read Ft. Bliss' full statement below:
"Fort Bliss did not provide any equipment in support of the Army’s 250th Birthday parade scheduled for June 14, in Washington, D.C. However, approximately 375 soldiers from the installation were sent to our nation’s capital to march in the parade commemorating the Army’s 250th Birthday. Fort Bliss soldiers were transported from the installation through military transportation to Washington D.C."