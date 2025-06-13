Ft. Bliss sends 375 soldiers to march in Army’s 250th Birthday Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ft. Bliss sent 375 soldiers to the nation's capital to march in the Army's 250th Birthday parade.

Ft. Bliss used military transportation to send the soldier to Washington, D.C., officials say.

The parade is happening on June 14. That is also President Donald Trump's birthday. In response to recent political unrest, nationwide "No Kings" protests are planned for the same day.

Read Ft. Bliss' full statement below: