1st confirmed coronavirus infection in Doña Ana County; New Mexico cases jump to 43

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced eight additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus for a total of 43 now in the state, including the first case in Doña Ana County which involves a man in his 20s. His case was believed to be travel-related, officials told ABC-7.

The announcement came after dozens and dozens of drivers waited earlier Friday in a long line outside the Department of Health facility in Las Cruces for the first day of drive-thru coronavirus screenings. It ended after less than two hours when crews ran out of testing supplies for the day.

Health officials said the eight latest New Mexico virus cases reported Friday included:

A man in Doña Ana County in his 20s

​A girl in Bernalillo County in her teens

Two men in Bernalillo County in their 40s

A man in McKinley County in his 30s

A girl in Sandoval County in her teens

A man in Sandoval County in his 80s

A woman in Taos County in her 70s

Including the newly reported case in Doña Ana County, which is the only case in the southern portion of the state, here's a breakdown by county of virus cases: