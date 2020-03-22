Number of virus cases in Doña Ana County doubles from 2 to 4

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced eight new cases of coronavirus, with two of those new cases in Doña Ana County.

The two new infections in Doña Ana County include a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s. That doubles the total number of cases in Doña Ana County from two to four. Just two days ago on Friday, the very first case had been reported, with a second case on Saturday.

New Mexico now has a total of 65 infection cases statewide. Here's a breakdown by county:

Bernalillo County: 34

Doña Ana County: 4

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 2

Sandoval County: 7

San Juan County: 1

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 10

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

Click here to view the latest New Mexico coronavirus data from state health officials.

Officials said New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus should call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 855-600-3453 or their doctor.

If it is determined based on your symptoms, travel history and/or exposure that you need a test you can find more information on testing centers here.