How to get free beans and chile in Las Cruces on Tuesday

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Chile and beans are two of the most iconic foods in the Land of Enchantment.

However, New Mexican grocery stores are experiencing an unprecedented shortage of the staple foods because of shoppers stocking up during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'd never imagine that there would be a shortage of beans," said Chris Franzoy, president and CEO of Young Guns Produce, based in Hatch.

Franzoy is donating $10,000 worth of green chile and beans for anyone in the community on Tuesday morning. His company is partnering with Marci Dickerson, owner of the Game Sports Bar and Grill.

"Instead of selling this at probably the highest dollar that he could have ever gotten for it considering the shortage we are having, he donated all of that to us," Dickerson said.

There are 640 bags of beans and 640 five-pound bags of green chile available.

The free beans and green chile will be available, starting at 11 a.m., first come, first served. There is a limit of one bag per family. They will be distributed at both locations of Dickerson's restaurant.