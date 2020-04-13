NMSU students manufacture ‘CovidBox’ to protect medical workers

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A group of engineering and physics students teamed up to produce a device that could prevent medical workers from contracting Covid-19.

"They always so selflessly give up their time and their energy and are on-call essentially 24/7 to take care of us," said Joel Cannon, the president of the Society of Physics Students at New Mexico State University.

"Now, they have shortages of materials they need," Cannon said. We have some resources that we could put toward their benefit."

The students have already manufactured a prototype "CovidBox" designed to protect doctors and nurses from contracting the virus while they are caring for an infected patient. If their fundraiser is met, they can then begin producing more boxes with the help of about ten students.

"We're going to be protecting a lot of the people who are working to protect us," Cannon said.

The device is made of acrylic, with two arm holes for the medical worker to insert their arms to care for the patient. Cannon told ABC-7 that the cost of acrylic is about $50 per box.

The NMSU model is based on a design uploaded for non-commercial use by Dr. Hsien Yung Lai, a doctor from Taiwan. Hospitals across the United States are using the design, according to ABC News.

The group has a $2,000 GoFundMe goal, which would allow the group to buy acrylic and other supplies. The students are also working to sew face masks and 3-D print other needed medical supplies. Click here to donate.

"Every little bit counts," Cannon said.