New Mexico
Published 1:27 am

Las Cruces physical therapy group thanks, feeds first-responders

feeding lc first responders
FYZICAL
Las Cruces firefighters get thanked for their service.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces physical therapy group owner is looking out for essential workers on the front lines of this crisis.

"The firefighters, the nurses, the policemen, just the city workers, everyone," said Denise Campbell, the owner of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "They're taking care of us. We wanted to give back."

Campbell has been surprising the first responders with dozens of meals at a time from local restaurants, like Bosa Donuts and Spanish Kitchen in Las Cruces. The group has also been making handmade thank you cards.

"Just thanking them for what they're doing for us and encouraging them is very important right now," Campbell said.

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

