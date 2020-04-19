Las Cruces physical therapy group thanks, feeds first-responders

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces physical therapy group owner is looking out for essential workers on the front lines of this crisis.

"The firefighters, the nurses, the policemen, just the city workers, everyone," said Denise Campbell, the owner of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "They're taking care of us. We wanted to give back."

Campbell has been surprising the first responders with dozens of meals at a time from local restaurants, like Bosa Donuts and Spanish Kitchen in Las Cruces. The group has also been making handmade thank you cards.

"Just thanking them for what they're doing for us and encouraging them is very important right now," Campbell said.