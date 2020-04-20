New Mexicans will soon get more unemployment money, but some struggle with online system

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Beginning this week, New Mexicans should see an extra $600 in their unemployment checks from the federal government.

"This week, people on unemployment should start seeing more money going into their pockets," said Secretary Bill McCamley of New Mexico's Department of Workforce Solutions.

According to the state, nearly 80,000 New Mexicans were in the unemployment system as of Friday.

"We can help people stay home, stay safe and stay separated so we can beat this virus," McCamley told ABC-7.

However, one Las Cruces bartender has given up on applying for unemployment due to difficulties with the system. The Department of Workforce Solution's website was down for several hours on Monday.

"The website honestly just keeps you going in circles," said Becca O'Brien, a mother of three. "It's really hard to navigate. I have't even received unemployment."

Last month, O'Brien had to leave her job as a bartender at the Game II. Days later, she told ABC-7 she was enjoying the time with her family, but missed her regulars.

"It's for the most part, I try to stay very positive," O'Brien said on Monday. My kids of course, keep me entertained. Their daily routines are just out of wack because they're not used to being home all the time."

Secretary McCamley told ABC-7 that the state was able to give benefits to thousands more furloughed workers over the weekend.

"If you're working in a movie theater, if you're working in the mall, if you've got one of these jobs where you want to go back, we want you to go back when we can start easing restrictions," McCamley said.