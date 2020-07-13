‘Let us serve’: Las Cruces restaurant owners, servers protest New Mexico dining restrictions

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Restaurant owners and members of the service industry across Las Cruces on Tuesday afternoon protested the New Mexico governor's decision to close dining rooms.

"Restaurants like us that don't have a drive-thru or patios have a hard time meeting up sales and keeping employees," said Ramiro Alcala, who has owned Las Trancas for 26 years in Las Cruces.

The protest took place outside the Game II in east Las Cruces.

"Sales are down 90 percent," Alcala said, who was participating in the protest. "It's tough to survive."

Before the shutdown, Alcala said he employed 23 people. Now, he has just six people working at the restaurant.

"There are employees that didn't qualify for unemployment and I can't employ them because there are no sales," Alcala said.

Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she was rolling back the reopening of the state, limiting dining to outdoor seating and curbside pickup only.

“There has been significant community spread in our state since New Mexico opened more businesses,” explained state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel last week. “That spread has not been sufficiently mitigated with Covid-safe behaviors like face-coverings."

The governor's office didn't immediately comment on the protest.