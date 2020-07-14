New Mexico’s virus death death toll tops 550; Doña Ana County surpasses 1,500 infections

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Tuesday reporting an additional 227 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to more than 15,500 since the virus outbreak began.

The latest figures show Bernalillo County, which includes the state’s most populous metro area of Albuquerque, led the state by adding another 65 confirmed cases. Its total cases hit 3,200.

Doña Ana County, which includes the state's second-largest city of Las Cruces, was second in New Mexico by posting 49 new cases. With Tuesday's additional cases Doña Ana's infection total surpassed 1,500 -- reaching 1,536.

Health officials also reported three additional deaths, bringing that total to 551. The latest deaths include a McKinley County man and San Juan County woman, both in the their 30s, who had underlying conditions.

New Mexico has now been added to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s quarantine list because it’s among states where infection rates have been growing.

The number of cases in New Mexico and elsewhere is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and people can be infected without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.