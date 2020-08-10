Doña Ana has 1 of New Mexico’s 5 new virus deaths as nursing homes elsewhere can re-start visitations

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials on Monday reported an additional 132 coronavirus cases and five more deaths, including a woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County.

To date, state health officials have reported more than 22,440 virus cases and 690 deaths since the pandemic began. That includes a total of 2,466 infections and 31 deaths in Doña Ana County.

The latest numbers come as nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in some parts of the state begin providing additional visitation options for residents and their families by arranging outdoor or open-window meetings.

The New Mexico Health Care Association and New Mexico Center for Assisted Living said Monday that the state’s new visitation guidance marks a positive step for residents of long-term care facilities and will help with patient wellbeing while still considering the health concerns associated with the pandemic.

As of Monday, facilities in nearly two-thirds of New Mexico's 33 counties could begin providing options for limited visitation. That includes facilities in Bernalillo County (the Albuquerque metro area). Doña Ana County is not on the list.

"We appreciate families’ patience and understanding as facilities slowly and safely welcome families to visit their loved ones,” the association said in a statement.