Las Cruces community mourns teen found dead in car

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At only 18 years old, Jacob Becerra had his entire adult life ahead of him.

"My wife woke me up and told me what happened with Jacob," explained Ignacio Hernandez, a friend of the family. "Very, very tragic news. Pretty much, I couldn't sleep after that. Poor kid."

On Aug. 7th, police say they discovered the teenager's body inside his car in central Las Cruces. Later, authorities ruled the death a homicide.

On Sunday, friends organized a motorcycle ride in his honor in east Las Cruces.

"I was at the family's house when we heard the news - when the detective came over," said Carlos Jimenez, another friend of the family. "It was just devastating. To lose somebody, their own son, it just broke our hearts."

Last week, police asked for the public's help in solving the crime. If you have any information, please call (575) 526-0795.