4th virus death reported at infected Las Cruces nursing home as New Mexico deaths total 723

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces nursing home resident was among five new coronavirus deaths reported by state health officials on Tuesday as the fatality toll from Covid-19 reached 36 in Doña Ana County and hit 723 across New Mexico.

The Las Cruces death marked at least four that have occurred in the past month involving residents at the Good Samaritan Society facility there, according to state records reviewed by ABC-7.

The latest victim was a man in his 90s who had underlying conditions, state officials said.

The three prior deaths involved another man in his 90s who had lived at the facility recorded on Aug. 14, a woman in her 70s was added to the state's fatality count on July 28, and the passing of another women in her 80s was reported on July 31.

According to ABC-7 archives, the Good Samaritan Society was placed by health officials on July 4 to a list of dozens of assisted living facilities across New Mexico where case outbreaks were reported among residents and/or staff.

Based on state records, an ABC-7 count last month showed Good Samaritan among at least nine nursing homes in Las Cruces - and 10 total in Doña Ana County - where virus infections had occurred during the pandemic.

There were just seven new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County on Tuesday, as part of an additional 79 infections throughout New Mexico. The cumulative case counts now totaled 2,648 in Doña Ana County and 23,579 for the state.

