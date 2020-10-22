Man in his 30s is Doña Ana County’s youngest virus death; he’s among 3 new deaths across New Mexico

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials reported three more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, including a man in his 30s who is believed to be Doña Ana County's youngest victim to date.

The young man was the 65th person to die from Covid-19 in Doña Ana County.

The other two deaths reported Thursday involved people in their 70s from Bernalillo and Eddy counties, raising New Mexico's pandemic fatality total to 953.

Meantime, the state also announced 669 additional virus cases for the day. Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties again led New Mexico in new cases with 185 and 97, respectively.

There was an 6.0% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state, according to KOB-TV in Albuquerque.

There have now been a total of 39,377 New Mexicans infected so far, with Doña Ana County seeing 5,170 of those confirmed cases.

The state indicated 213 people are currently being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals. As of Thursday, officials said 85% percent of all hospital beds and 70% of all ICU beds across New Mexico are occupied; those hospital figures include both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.