Las Cruces City Council votes unanimously to extend mayor’s virus restrictions

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces City Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the mayor's emergency proclamation, which was issued on Tuesday.

As ABC-7 reported, the city closed all indoor recreation centers, except the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center. City staffers are enforcing requirements that everyone at city parks as well as the Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market are wearing masks.

The mayor had the authority to issue this emergency proclamation for 72 hours, but councilors had until Friday to decide to extend the order.