Train destroys car in Sunland Park collision, but firefighters find no one inside the vehicle

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A train collided with a car Wednesday night in Sunland Park and totaled the vehicle, but firefighters said they found no one inside it.

The location where the collision occurred was not anywhere near a rail crossing, but it is near the Mexico border.

Officials said it was a mystery how the car ended up on the tracks at that spot, but they expressed relief that there were no injuries.

This was the second train incident of the day in Dona Ana County.

Earlier Wednesday, a train derailed near Vado, south of Las Cruces, injuring two workers on the train and causing potentially millions of dollars in damage.

The cause of that derailment was under investigation.