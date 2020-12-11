Virgin Galactic will launch historic flight from Spaceport America ‘no earlier than Saturday’

New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Virgin Galactic announced it will not launch its historic flight from Spaceport America on Friday.

In a tweet, the company said: "Vehicles and flight crew are ready. Flight window is now open. We will fly no earlier than Saturday. We have range clearance through the weekend and can extend into next week if necessary. Evaluating high-level winds and turbulence. Stay tuned for updates."

Friday was the first day the company could launch, but it has until December 24 to complete its mission.

If the launch goes as planned, it will mark a milestone. It would be the first powered launch from Spaceport America. This could pave the way for the first suborbital commercial flights in the near future. Virgin Galactic plans to offer the flights for $250,000 dollars each.

On Thursday, the company tweeted that weather conditions were not looking ideal for a Friday launch.