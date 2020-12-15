1st Las Cruces shipment of virus vaccine arrives at Memorial Medical Center

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Packed in a UPS box with a shipping label that read "critical," 975 doses of the groundbreaking Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Memorial Medical Center Tuesday morning.

The single tray held 975 doses, according to a spokesman for the hospital.

The box arrived close to 10 a.m. at Memorial Medical Center, located on Telshor Boulevard in Las Cruces.

At least 1,300 initial doses of the historic vaccine are expected in the Las Cruces area, according to hospital staffers across town.

“We begin to turn the tide, protecting ourselves and our communities and moving toward a brighter day," said Dr. Tracie Collins, the secretary-designate for the New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday in a news conference.