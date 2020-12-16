Las Cruces nurse gets vaccine to ‘serve as role model’ to African American community

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Bright and early at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Terrance King became the first nurse at Memorial Medical Center to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I'm nervous, but I'm excited," said King, who works in the intensive care unit. "I'm getting it to serve as an example to the community that it's a safe thing to do and it's the right thing to do."

The hospital plans to vaccinate 975 frontline workers over the course of four days. A UPS box containing the hospital's initial doses arrived Tuesday morning.

A new study found that 35% of African Americans lack confidence in the vaccine. Most of the skeptical respondents said they were concerned about possible side effects.

"I identify as an African American and I chose to get this vaccine to serve as a role model," King said. "We can trust the government. We can trust science. Quite frankly, we can trust the medical community."