Dona Ana 1 of 2 counties with triple-digit virus case hikes; only 1 southern New Mexico death

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 1,033 additional Covid-19 cases and 17 more deaths across the state.

A man in his 50s from Luna County was among the latest to deaths; his was the only fatality reported from southern New Mexico on Sunday.

Just the state's two largest counties reported triple-digit increases in daily cases: Bernalillo (Albuquerque area) with 345 and Dona Ana (Las Cruces area) with 131.

There was a 9.5% positivity rate of the test results provided in Sunday's report from the state, according to KOB-TV in Albuquerque, which also reflected 716 patients currently being treated for Covid-19 in New Mexico hospitals.

Sunday's numbers raised the statewide totals since the pandemic started to 146,396 infections and 2,551 deaths.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.