Federal authorities are investigating Mesquite man in derailment of train

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal agents are investigating last month's train derailment in Vado.

Authorities are looking at a Mesquite man.

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, the man is suspected of causing the derailment of 12 cars and two locomotives and injuring two people on board.

ABC-7 is not naming him because he has not been charged.

The freight train derailed after hitting railroad ties intentionally placed on the tracks, according to BNSF Railway.

The company has offered a $10,000 reward to find the person responsible.

Sabotage resulted in millions of dollars of damage, a spokeswoman said at the time.