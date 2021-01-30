Dona Ana County names new chief to lead fire department

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Dona Ana County has a new fire chief.

Shannon Cherry was named the new top firefighter for Dona Ana County this week.

Cherry most recently served as the deputy chief for Sandoval County Fire and Rescue. Sandoval County is the fourth most populous county in New Mexico and is part of the Albuquerque metro area.

He began his tenure in Sandoval County as a firefighter and paramedic and worked his way up, being promoted to lieutenant, then assistant chief of training and finally deputy chief.

Cherry received his bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency services administration from Eastern New Mexico University and is working on completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Waldorf University.

Cherry has also earned his executive fire officer designation from the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.