WATCH: Family of slain NMSP officer speaks out

New Mexico

DEMING, New Mexico -- The family of slain New Mexio State Police Officer Darian Jarrot on Saturday made their first public comments since his death at the hands of a "violent criminal" during a traffic stop in Deming earlier this week.

NMSP Chief Robert Thornton joined the family in making a statement to the media at the State Police headquarters in Deming.

The 28-year-old Jarrot's fiance, who is pregnant with his fourth child, posted an emotional message to social media ahead of the news conference at police headquarters.

You can read the post from Alycia Chavez in its entirety below.

Jarrott grew up in nearby Lordsburg, where the entire community is grieving alongside his family.

"He was a really loving, kind person. Always with a smile on his face," said Ana Maria Campos, who knew the fallen officer since he was a child and is close with his family.

"How hard it must be for the family. If it's hard for me, and I want just a friend. It's hurtful, very hurtful," Campos said, adding that Jarrot's sacrifice and legacy will never be forgotten.

"May God bless the Jarrott family. May God give them the strength and the courage to go on. His name never be forgotten," Campos said.

(ABC affiliate KOAT contributed to this report.)