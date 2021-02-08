WATCH: Las Cruces City Council holds moment of silence for slain NMSP officer

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces City Council on Monday held a brief moment of silence for the slain New Mexico State Police officer and two Las Cruces police officers injured last week.

"We wish a speedy recovery for the two Las Cruces police officers injured last week as well," Miyagishima said.

After the fatal Deming attack on NMSP Office Darian Jarrott on Thursday, a Las Cruces police officer was injured in the Las Cruces shootout with the same suspect. On Wednesday, an LCPD officer was injured after getting dragged by a car in a separate incident.

The Las Cruces Police Department has not confirmed the identity of either officer.

Fallen NMSP Officer, Darian Jarrott, 28, had three children and a fourth on the way.

"Our hero has fallen," said Gabriella Jarrott on Saturday, adding that "he will forever be a hero to his children and the community. He wore the badge proudly."