Watch LIVE: New Mexico health officials discuss declining virus cases, vaccination progress

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase were providing an update Wednesday afternoon about New Mexico’s progress against Covid-19.

The officials indicated that virus cases have been trending downward in the state as has as the state’s overall test positivity rate. They also said nearly a half-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state to date.