Doña Ana County virus vaccination rate among worst in New Mexico

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County might be the second most populous county in New Mexico, but as of Friday, its coronavirus vaccination rate was the fifth worst in the state.

“You just want to be safe," said Larry Brown, a 69-year-old Doña Ana County man with hypertension. "We worry a lot."

Brown watched his 68-year-old cousin, Earnest, get the call this week to get vaccinated.

"I was very happy," said Earnest, who also has hypertension, along with diabetes and a heart stent. "I almost jumped up and shouted!"

A total of 18.6% of Doña Ana County residents had been partially vaccinated as of Friday, with 43.2% registered for the vaccine, according to the state's Covid-19 vaccine dashboard.

In the state's most populous county, Bernalillo, 22.9% had been partially vaccinated by Friday. In that county which includes Albuquerque, 46.4% had registered for the vaccine.

"In Doña Ana, some of the providers were a little less aggressive than in other places in the beginning," said Matt Bieber, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Health." It’s not to place blame at all. It’s just to name a fact. As a result, in those early days, DOH did send more vaccine to other places.”

Out of the 33 counties across New Mexico, Doña Ana County had a better vaccination rate than only four other counties: Otero, Eddy, Chaves and Torrance.

Bieber said the Department of Health assembled a vaccination equity task force, aimed at helping counties where coverage is more scarce."

"We're all in this together," Bieber said. "The goal is to bring the whole state to vaccination as quickly as we possibly can."