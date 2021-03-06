Funeral for late LCPS superintendent Karen Trujillo will be private service

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The late Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo will be laid to rest next week.

A private funeral service will be held for 50-year-old Trujillo on March 13, according to Baca's Funeral Chapels. The service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. next Saturday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in central Las Cruces.

There will also be public viewings at Baca’s Funeral Chapels on March 11 12 for those who knew Trujillo at Las Cruces Public Schools and New Mexico State University.

They will be walk-through processions with only five people allowed at once. Click here for exact times.

Those who wish to watch next Saturday's private service can view a stream at livestream.com/lcpstv.

Instead of sending flowers, Trujillo's family asks for donations to her scholarship fund to support aspiring teachers.