Dona Ana County’s state virus ranking improves, allows more business re-openings

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico officials on Wednesday said Dona Ana County has moved forward again to yellow in the state's color-coded risk, which means it can ease some pandemic-related restrictions.

This will allow many non-essential businesses in Dona Ana County to reopen at 25%, which includes indoor dining. It increases the outdoor dining capacity to 75% and removes the capacity limit at businesses deemed essential.

Yellow level of restrictions allows for the following:

Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions

No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions Essential retail spaces: 33% of maximum capacity

33% of maximum capacity Food and drink establishments: 25% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoors dining; any establishment serving alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night

25% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoors dining; any establishment serving alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night Close-contact businesses: 25% of maximum capacity or 20 customers at one time, whichever is smaller

25% of maximum capacity or 20 customers at one time, whichever is smaller Outdoor recreational facilities: 25% of maximum capacity (unless required to have less capacity under the state’s COVID-Safe Practices)

25% of maximum capacity (unless required to have less capacity under the state’s COVID-Safe Practices) Close-contact recreational facilities: Remain closed

Remain closed All other businesses: 25% of maximum capacity or 125 customers at one time, whichever is smaller

25% of maximum capacity or 125 customers at one time, whichever is smaller Houses of worship: May hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 33% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises

May hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 33% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises Places of lodging: 60% of maximum occupancy for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 25% of maximum occupancy for all others; 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals

60% of maximum occupancy for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 25% of maximum occupancy for all others; 5 guests maximum for vacation rentals Mass gatherings limit: 10 persons, 80 vehicles

Dona Ana was one of multiple counties that improved in the state's red to green framework for safe re-opening during the coronavirus era.

Otero and Luna counties, adjacent to Dona Ana in southern New Mexico, were also listed as yellow on Wednesday.

Under the state’s system, a color is assigned based on the risk level in a particular county. The risk is determined by two key metrics: a test positivity rate below 5% and a new per-capita case rate of fewer than 8 per 100,000.

A county that meets one of the benchmarks over a two-week period may operate at the yellow level, which Dona Ana County has.

Wednesday's latest red, yellow, green and turquoise county-by-county map for New Mexico shows seven counties operating in the turquoise level, seven counties at the green level and 18 counties - including Dona Ana, Otero and Luna - in the yellow level and only one county - Guadalupe- operating in the red level.