Dona Ana, Luna, Otero counties remain in yellow on New Mexico’s reopening map

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- All three southern New Mexico counties in the ABC-7 viewing area remained at the "yellow" level in the state's 'Red to Green' framework for safe reopening during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest state map released Wednesday.

No counties in New Mexico are in the "red" category. Three counties are currently green and 10 others, including Dona Ana, Luna, Otero, are yellow.

Twenty counties are listed in the "turquoise" level, which is the least restrictive reopening category in New Mexico.

