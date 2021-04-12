Governor signs law legalizing marijuana in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico —Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico.

For years, state legislators have debated legalizing recreational cannabis but each time it has failed.

But earlier this month, New Mexico lawmakers voted to pass the bill during the Special Session.

The Special Session was called for by the governor to get that bill “done and done right” after it failed to pass during the legislative session.

"This legislation opens up a lot of opportunity in the cannabis space. I think more than anything, that's what New Mexico needs," Trishelle Kirk, the chief operating officer at Everest Apothecary in Albuquerque, told ABC affiliate KOAT.

Under the new law: