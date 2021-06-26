4 dead, 1 critically hurt in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Four people were killed and one person was hospitalized in critical condition after a hot air balloon crashed in Albuquerque on Saturday morning, police told ABC affiliate KOAT.

The balloon crashed into a power pole near a CVS pharmacy at Central and Unser streets on the city's southwest side around 7 a.m., KOAT reported.

Albuquerque police told KOB-TV that the balloon pilot was one of the four people who died in the crash, and authorities estimated the age range of all the victims to be between 40 and 60 years old.

Utility officials tweeted that the balloon crash had triggered a power outage for over 13,000 customers.

KOB reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating the cause of the crash.