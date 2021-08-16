New Mexico makes urgent call for nurses, health care workers as Delta variant surges

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- As the Delta variant has caused hospitalizations to surge in New Mexico, state officials have issued an urgent call for nurses to help volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a statement asking for nurses and anyone with a medical license – including recently retired health care workers with an active license for their help.

“Our modeling is predicting that New Mexico will see over 1,000 cases per day in the next several weeks,” DOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said. “We ask our nurses, and anyone with a medical license, to once again volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps. To get through this together, we need everyone who can provide patient care to work side by side with us during this critical time.”

Online registration for the MRC can be found by clicking here.