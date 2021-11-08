Home in Las Colinas neighborhood of Las Cruces goes up in flames

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fire burned a Las Cruces home in the Las Colinas neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Officials said there were no injuries from the fire that happened in the 4000 block of Rock Court, which sits behind Highland Elementary School.

Residents in the area could see thick, dark smoke pouring out of the roof of the home before firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation; there was no immediate word on the extent of damage.