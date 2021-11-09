12-year-old girl dies in Deming ATV rollover crash

DEMING, New Mexico - A 12-year-old Deming girl was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash of an ATV, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday.

Investigators said it happened Sunday afternoon on a dirt lot near Columbus Road and Arizona Street in Deming; the girl was driving the ATV with a 13-year-old boy as her passenger when the vehicle lost control on a curve and overturned.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said, while the boy was unhurt. Authorities didn't release their identities or indicate their relationship, aside from saying both were from Deming.

State police said speed was believed to have triggered the wreck and officers noted that neither child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.