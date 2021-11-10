Man seriously hurt in industrial conveyer belt mishap in Santa Teresa

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A man was seriously injured in a conveyer belt mishap at an industrial business in Santa Teresa late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened in the 700 block of Industrial Road, but didn't identify the business.

Sunland Park and Dona Ana County firefighters worked to free the man who got stuck in a conveyer.

After he was extricated, the injured man was flown to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment.

No further details were released by officials.