New Mexico
today at 1:51 PM
Fire burns at southern New Mexico dairy operation

Flames burning at a Vado dairy fire.
Flames burning at a Vado dairy fire.

VADO, New Mexico -- A fire was burning Sunday afternoon at a southern New Mexico dairy operation.

The flames broke out at the Big Sky Dairy on Stern Drive in Vado, which sits just off an I-10 access road.

Images from an ABC-7 photographer at the scene showed flames burning at the facility.

Details were scant, it wasn't known what ignited the fire or the full extent of the damages.

An online business directory said Big Sky operates a dairy farm and milk production effort from a 6,000-square foot facility at that location that has been in operation since 1992.

