Las Cruces area landfill fire generates heavy black smoke seen for over 30 miles

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fire Sunday at a landfill in the Las Cruces area generated a large plume of thick, heavy black smoke that could be seen for up to 30 miles away along Interstate 10 and elsewhere.

The fire was burning at Corralitos Landfill, which is located along Interstate 10 about 15 miles west of Las Cruces; it is operated by the South Central Solid Waste Authority in Dona Ana County.

Authorities told an ABC-7 photographer at the scene that old tires were among the main items burning, which was responsible for producing the heavy black smoke.

As of about 12:30 p.m., authorities indicated the fire was under control. Crews were throwing dirt on the flames to put those out, as the use of water was having little impact due to the oil content found in tires.