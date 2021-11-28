Funeral service held for 6-year-old Mesilla boy mauled to death by dog

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A celebration of life for 6-year-old Avery Jackson Dunphy was held this weekend in a Las Cruces church.

Avery tragically died last Monday after being mauled by at least one dog at his home in Mesilla.

The celebration of life for the boy was held on Saturday afternoon at Real Life Church in Las Cruces.

The Las Cruces Fire Department was present, as well as other emergency personnel.

The family added that Avery, “would have wanted everyone there.”

Saying that his “life needs to be celebrated and not to have died in vain.” Adding that this incident was preventable.

People were seen embracing before entering the church. Emergency vehicles lined the church parking lot.