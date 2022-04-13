Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Updated
today at 10:14 AM
Published 9:46 AM

WATCH: Wednesday morning news conference on Ruidoso fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- The Village of Ruidoso is reporting the size of the McBride fire is 4,132 with 0% containment as of 9 a.m. on April 13.

Officials say the fire started Tuesday shortly afternoon. Its origin was near Warrior Drive and Hull Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire continues to spread to the northeast. Air tactical support was not able to fly on Tuesday due to winds higher than 60 mph.

Forest Service officials will hold a news conference to update media on the McBride and Nogal Canyon Fires.

The Forest Service says they will hold short briefings at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

New Mexico
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content