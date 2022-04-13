WATCH: Wednesday morning news conference on Ruidoso fire

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- The Village of Ruidoso is reporting the size of the McBride fire is 4,132 with 0% containment as of 9 a.m. on April 13.

Officials say the fire started Tuesday shortly afternoon. Its origin was near Warrior Drive and Hull Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire continues to spread to the northeast. Air tactical support was not able to fly on Tuesday due to winds higher than 60 mph.

Forest Service officials will hold a news conference to update media on the McBride and Nogal Canyon Fires.

The Forest Service says they will hold short briefings at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.