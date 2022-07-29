Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer.

While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they defined their general pursuit policies.

"Our policy mirrors the New Mexico state statute for the Safe Pursuit Act," said Kiri Daines, Deputy Chief of Police with the Las Cruces Police Department.

"Everything has to be taken into consideration and each individual pursuit is taken individually," said Daines "Pursuits are not suggested when the danger to the public or the officers outweighs the advantage of taking this person into custody."