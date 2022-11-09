The race for New Mexico’s second Congressional district remains too close to call

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The seat for representing New Mexico's second district is still up for grabs. Democrat Gabe Vasquez is taking on incumbent Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell. Gabe Vasquez held an early lead and as the night went on his lead thinned.

U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell, led by more than 600 votes over Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez well past midnight.

Gabe Vasquez is looking to flip blue, a district that has been republican for 18 of the past 22 years.

Both candidates held watch parties in Las Cruces after the polls closed at 7 p.m. but did not come out to address the news media before most reporters returned to their newsrooms.