The ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds is here…achooo!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Yet another windy day is expected across the Borderland on Thursday. Strong wind gusts are expected across the area, from the Bootheel to the Sacramento mountains. Gusts will be up to about 55 mph throughout the afternoon, with possible 60 mph gusts mixed in from time to time. Even stronger winds will be expected in higher elevations.

Spring is also our driest time of the year, which means we can expect blowing dust and sand, which leads to major allergy problems. On Thursday, the allergy forecast for El Paso is for high to extreme amounts of tree pollen and dust and dander in the air. With that said, it's no wonder that many of us are sneezing or battling runny noses or colds due to the weather we are experiencing.

Throughout the next several months, stock up on allergy medicine, especially if you are one who constantly battles pollens and/or dust this time of year. Prime allergy season lasts through spring, but backs off a bit once the monsoon comes around. Good luck to you and your nose!