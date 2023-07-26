Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces landfill fire burning five days after it was ignited by lightning

The City of Las Cruces
Published 11:52 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A landfill is on fire in Las Cruces. It has been burning for the last five days. Lightning struck a pile of raw material in the landfill Friday night.

This is happening at the Foothills Landfill on the 500 block of Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, Las Cruces Fire Department officials report.

Smoke has been wafting over to a nearby residential area, causing issues for residents, including one pregnant woman who tells ABC-7 the smoke has been detrimental to her health.

On Wednesday, the City of Las Cruces is giving ABC-7 a closer look at the fire. Crews will get a tour of the landfill and learn more about why first responders have been unable to fully extinguish the fire. Watch ABC-7 at 4, 5, 6, and 10 tonight to learn more.

