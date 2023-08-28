Las Cruces Symphony to host “The Symphony at Sunset”

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Symphony has planned a unique evening for just 200 people. Fine Italian food and strolling musicians on a patio with a view of the Organ Mountains as the sun sets. Then a concert with the Las Cruces Symphony follows. "The Symphony at Sunset" is set for Saturday, September 9th at 6:30 p.m. at Picacho Hills Country Club at 6861 Via Campestre in Las Cruces.

Carmen Rustenbeck, the interim executive director for the Las Cruces Symphony, appeared on ABC-7 at 4 and explained how the idea came about.

"Well, we have a brand new board of directors and as a new board, we're trying to think of new ways that we could bring music to a younger generation, and how we could make it an immersive experience," said Rustenbeck. "And the idea of being able to do a symphony outdoors when the sun is setting against the Organ mountains seemed like a perfect immersive experience for us to try for our first time out."

Only 30 tickets remain for the event. They are $100 each and can be purchased through Picacho Hills Country Club by calling 575-523-8641.