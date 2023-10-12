Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces Public Schools votes to recommend keeping controversial book with LGBTQ+ themes on school shelves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The committee for Las Cruces Public Schools voted Thursday to recommend keeping the controversial book 'Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts)' on the shelves of its schools' libraries.

The committee voted 6-1 after allowing time for public comment, which is when a diverse array of opinions were heard.

