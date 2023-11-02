‘Accidental cooking fire’ blamed for blaze at Telshor strip mall

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A representative for the Las Cruces Fire Department says a Monday morning fire at the 755 block of South Telshor was an accidental cooking fire at Mother's Place restaurant.

Damage estimates are $1,094,400. The full fire report is expected to be completed in a few days.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. It caused substantial damage to Building E, which houses Mother's Place and other businesses.

Owners Vivian and Miles told ABC-7 they're devastated.

"You know, I can curl up in a ball and say, Why me? But then it's why not me? You know what makes me so special?" said Vivian.

She told ABC-7 they were getting ready for their Monday specialty, which is their family recipe lasagna. "I keep a very small amount of oil on the back burner to make French fries and and home fries. I heard the customers come in. I came out of my office and as I, I hadn't been in there maybe five minutes. And as I looked to the left, I heard a noise in the kitchen and saw flames," she said.

Moore said she yelled to her husband for help, and together they tried to put the flames out. But the fire just kept growing and spreading to nearby businesses.

She said they also tried to get to her beloved service dog, but sadly they weren't able to save her.

Moore said they not only lost the animal, but many priceless antiques.

She hopes they will once again be able to prepare the restaurant's most prized dish - a lasagna whose recipe has been in the family for over 100 years.

You can help the family here.