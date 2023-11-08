No criminal charges filed against officer who killed elderly Las Cruces woman

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The police officer involved in the shooting of an elderly woman will not face criminal charges, the New Mexico Attorney General's office decided.

In 2022, an officer shot and killed 75-year-old Las Cruces resident Amelia Baca while responding to a call. Baca was holding two knives when she walked up to the officer.

Later in the year, Baca's family filed and settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with the city.

A Senior District Judge ruled the shooting constitutional on September 5, 2023, the Third Judicial District Attorney's office tells ABC-7.

The New Mexico Attorney General's office sent its formal determination and prosecutorial review to the D.A.'s office on October 26, 2023. The D.A.'s office provided the accompanying letter from the Attorney General's office to ABC-7.